Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok

Two people were arrested on Monday after bank staff in Mong Kok reported a suspected counterfeit currency case involving 24 fake US$100 bills.

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The incident occurred at around 12.46pm when a man and a woman visited the Citibank branch at Wai Fung Plaza on Nathan Road.

Bank staff intercepted the transaction after discovering that the US dollar banknotes presented by the pair were suspected to be counterfeit, and reported the case to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested a 62-year-old local man surnamed Lee and a 22-year-old Indonesian woman who holds a Hong Kong identity card.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of passing counterfeit notes following a preliminary investigation.

The Mong Kok district crime squad is continuing the investigation.