Finance moves beyond gatekeeper role to business accelerator | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

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The finance profession is undergoing a profound reset. Once defined by manual controls, hierarchical approvals, and retrospective reporting, it is now expected to deliver speed, insight, and trust in real time. At Towngas, this shift is not merely a technology upgrade; it represents a fundamental redefinition of the role finance plays in an AI-enabled organization.
We have adopted a dual-platform approach. One platform supports Shared Service Finance, while the other powers Business and Strategic Finance. Together, they demonstrate what finance can become when control is embedded within systems and insight is delivered at the point of decision.
In traditional operating models, approval was often synonymous with authority. Control resided in individuals and procedural steps, with each posting or or procurement transaction requiring human sign-off. Towngas’ Shared Service Finance model challenges this paradigm.
In our model, AI agents handle low-risk, rules-based activities such as routine expense claims, standard procurement, and policy-compliant postings. They apply consistent logic, validate data rapidly, and generate comprehensive audit trails. Control no longer hinges on who clicks “approve”; it depends on how rules are designed, governed, and continuously monitored.
This shift transforms shared services from transaction-processing centers into reliable financial utilities – predictable, scalable, and always available. As routine activities are automated, finance professionals are freed from manual processing to focus on higher-value work: designing robust rules, refining policies, managing exceptions, and strengthening the control environment.
Meanwhile, Business Finance is evolving in parallel. As automation absorbs repetitive tasks, finance teams embedded within business units can move beyond periodic reporting to proactive decision support. Through integrated planning, scenario modelling, and real-time performance analysis, they bring forward clearer options and more meaningful trade-offs earlier in the decision cycle. The focus shifts from “Is this within budget?” to “Which path creates the greatest sustainable value?” In this model, finance earns influence through insight and constructive challenge, and is increasingly viewed as a strategic partner rather than a gatekeeper.
At the enterprise level, Strategic Finance benefits from AI-enabled shared services and a unified analytical layer. Near real-time visibility across the Group connects actuals, forecasts, and long-term scenarios into a coherent view of performance and direction. For investors, regulators, and auditors, this transformation is equally significant. Governance becomes embedded in processes rather than dependent on individuals. Automated controls, traceable workflows, and transparent decision logic enhance accountability and make assurance more robust and efficient. Trust shifts away from individual discretion towards data integrity and disciplined system design.
Towngas’ experience reflects a broader truth: AI does not diminish accountability in finance – it relocates it. Responsibility now rests with those who define the rules, steward the platforms, partner with the business, and safeguard long-term value.
In an era of rising complexity and heightened scrutiny, finance has a unique opportunity to reposition itself as a cornerstone of institutional trust. By integrating automation, advanced analytics, and governance by design, Towngas is building a leaner, faster, and more resilient finance function – one better equipped to deliver sustainable value for stakeholders and the communities we serve.
Edmund Yeung is the ED & CFO of Towngas