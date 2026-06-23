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NEWS

Hong Kong's summer mega-event returns: Book fair, sports expo, and snack fest open this July

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong residents are in for a massive summer treat as the thirty-sixth Hong Kong Book Fair, the Sports and Leisure Expo, and the World of Snacks prepare to take over the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 15 to 21. 

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Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the three-in-one mega-event will feature over seven hundred and seventy exhibitors from nearly thirty countries, offering a comprehensive destination for literature, physical activities, and global culinary delights under a single thirty-dollar ticket.

This year’s Book Fair revolves around the theme of cultural legacy and joyful journeys, encouraging the public to explore global heritage and modern innovation through literature and travel. The fair will host more than six hundred cultural events across the city. 

A major highlight is the World of Art and Culture zone, which uses interactive setups to connect local Hong Kong stories with global literature. 

To celebrate the Trade Development Council's sixtieth anniversary, special collaborative artworks involving local artists and students, alongside historical publications, will also be prominently featured.

Attendees can look forward to an extensive lineup of eight seminar series bringing together heavyweight literary figures and experts from various fields.

The event will host acclaimed Chinese-language novelists, award-winning British poets, and prominent Southeast Asian authors participating in the newly introduced ASEAN Literary Festival. 

Additionally, local aerospace professionals and university professors will share exclusive insights into the nation's recent historic space missions, broadening the fair's educational scope significantly beyond traditional literature.

Beyond books, the concurrent Sports and Leisure Expo promises high-energy fun with an obstacle course challenge designed by the Hong Kong Playground Association to test agility and strength, alongside showcases of trending athletic gear like pickleball apparel. 

Families can also visit an indoor interactive animal experience to learn about ecology up close. 

Meanwhile, the World of Snacks will tantalize taste buds with over one thousand three hundred treats from around the globe. 

Visitors can sample everything from traditional local peanut cookies to innovative high-protein crisps and sustainable snacks made from soybean by-products.

To ensure the festivities are accessible to everyone, various corporate sponsors have launched reading campaigns and ticket sponsorships specifically designed to help grassroots families and students attend the fair. 

With adult admission kept accessible, attendees can easily navigate all three exhibitions seamlessly, while keeping an eye out for special social media giveaways offering exclusive super passes in honor of the organizer's milestone anniversary.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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