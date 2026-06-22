logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation

NEWS
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The MTR Corporation marked a significant milestone in its Tung Chung Line Extension project on Monday as the massive tunnel boring machine "Xihe" successfully completed the excavation of the dual underground tunnels connecting the existing Tung Chung Station to the future Tung Chung West Station.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With the tunneling works now complete in both directions, the Tung Chung West section of the project will transition into the track-laying and electrical and mechanical installation phase.

The use of the tunnel boring machine, which weighs roughly one thousand tons and measures 7.3 meters in diameter, was specifically chosen to minimize surface disruption to the surrounding community.

The machine efficiently excavated the earth while simultaneously installing precast tunnel lining segments, a method that substantially improved both construction speed and overall site safety.

After launching in early 2025, the machine broke through the first tunnel heading towards the future western terminus in October of that year. Following this initial breakthrough, the engineering team navigated severe space constraints at the Tung Chung West worksite by executing the railway operator's first-ever in-place U-turn for a tunnel boring machine.

This innovative engineering maneuver eliminated the need for complex, large-scale lifting and surface transportation, allowing the massive equipment to seamlessly rotate and begin boring the return tunnel back toward the existing Tung Chung Station.

A breakthrough ceremony was held to celebrate the achievement, attended by key government and railway officials, including MTR Chief Executive Officer Jeny Yeung and Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics Liu Chun-san.

Speaking at the event, Yeung noted that the engineering team had successfully navigated complex and unpredictable geological conditions, tunneling through mountainous terrain and beneath the seabed to establish the new railway corridor.

She attributed the milestone to the project team's robust collaboration and the ongoing support of local residents.

Yeung explained that the machine's name, "Xihe," which refers to the Chinese goddess of the sun, was selected from over four hundred submissions in a public naming competition, symbolizing guidance and a blessing for the project's smooth progression.

She reaffirmed the corporation's target to complete the extension by 2029, a development expected to significantly bolster the transport network across North Lantau.

Meanwhile, concurrent works on the Tung Chung East section of the extension are progressing steadily.

Major track diversion operations are currently underway, with the Hong Kong-bound track slated for realignment in the third quarter of this year to allow trains to operate on the newly constructed rail section.

Once completed, portions of the legacy tracks will be dismantled to facilitate the diversion of the Tung Chung-bound route, a complex process that will involve the installation of two critical turnouts later this year and into 2027.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Four Shenzhen fugitives handed to HK police as airport gold robbery arrests climb
NEWS
34 mins ago
Night Recap - June 22, 2026
NEWS
43 mins ago
Baby Danny diagnosed with RSV after hospitalization; parents appeal for urgent family reunification
NEWS
48 mins ago
(File Photo)
Tuen Mun Hospital resident doctor fired for unauthorized patient exam linked to CMC intern scandal
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong and Fujian sign six cooperation agreements to expand bilateral ties: John Lee
NEWS
2 hours ago
Tooth decay in HK children linked to household income, HKU study finds
NEWS
2 hours ago
Parents, both civil servants, spark backlash after calling fresh grad’s $20k salary too low
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File Photo)
Lawmaker Vivian Kong urges integration of tourism data Into HKED to monitor ecological limits
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court fire spread four floors in two minutes, inquiry hears
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
3 hours ago
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
16 hours ago
Dettol sparks outrage, consumer boycott after ad accused of objectifying women
CHINA
21-06-2026 20:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.