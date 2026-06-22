MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation

The MTR Corporation marked a significant milestone in its Tung Chung Line Extension project on Monday as the massive tunnel boring machine "Xihe" successfully completed the excavation of the dual underground tunnels connecting the existing Tung Chung Station to the future Tung Chung West Station.

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With the tunneling works now complete in both directions, the Tung Chung West section of the project will transition into the track-laying and electrical and mechanical installation phase.

The use of the tunnel boring machine, which weighs roughly one thousand tons and measures 7.3 meters in diameter, was specifically chosen to minimize surface disruption to the surrounding community.

The machine efficiently excavated the earth while simultaneously installing precast tunnel lining segments, a method that substantially improved both construction speed and overall site safety.

After launching in early 2025, the machine broke through the first tunnel heading towards the future western terminus in October of that year. Following this initial breakthrough, the engineering team navigated severe space constraints at the Tung Chung West worksite by executing the railway operator's first-ever in-place U-turn for a tunnel boring machine.

This innovative engineering maneuver eliminated the need for complex, large-scale lifting and surface transportation, allowing the massive equipment to seamlessly rotate and begin boring the return tunnel back toward the existing Tung Chung Station.

A breakthrough ceremony was held to celebrate the achievement, attended by key government and railway officials, including MTR Chief Executive Officer Jeny Yeung and Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics Liu Chun-san.

Speaking at the event, Yeung noted that the engineering team had successfully navigated complex and unpredictable geological conditions, tunneling through mountainous terrain and beneath the seabed to establish the new railway corridor.

She attributed the milestone to the project team's robust collaboration and the ongoing support of local residents.

Yeung explained that the machine's name, "Xihe," which refers to the Chinese goddess of the sun, was selected from over four hundred submissions in a public naming competition, symbolizing guidance and a blessing for the project's smooth progression.

She reaffirmed the corporation's target to complete the extension by 2029, a development expected to significantly bolster the transport network across North Lantau.

Meanwhile, concurrent works on the Tung Chung East section of the extension are progressing steadily.

Major track diversion operations are currently underway, with the Hong Kong-bound track slated for realignment in the third quarter of this year to allow trains to operate on the newly constructed rail section.

Once completed, portions of the legacy tracks will be dismantled to facilitate the diversion of the Tung Chung-bound route, a complex process that will involve the installation of two critical turnouts later this year and into 2027.