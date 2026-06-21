Dettol sparks outrage, consumer boycott after ad accused of objectifying women

A recent Dettol laundry sanitizer commercial in mainland China has ignited widespread backlash for allegedly objectifying women and reinforcing outdated gender stereotypes. The advertisement, which aired nationally, has drawn sharp criticism.

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Central to the controversy is a segment in the advertisement where dialogue alludes to a woman's 'chastity,' notably using the phrase 'not polluted by men.' This attempts to draw an analogy between a woman's purity and the product's germ-killing abilities, a comparison that many have found deeply inappropriate and offensive.

The uproar has led to calls for a boycott, with social media platforms flooded by posts condemning the brand.

Some noted that brand messaging should focus on product benefits rather than courting controversy. Others have questioned how such messaging passed through multiple layers of review, asking, "Didn't anyone notice the problematic content before it aired?"

In response, Dettol’s customer service said it acknowledged the public's concerns and promised a prompt internal review. The company stated it is taking the feedback seriously and will address the issue as quickly as possible.