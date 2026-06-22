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NEWS

Baby Danny diagnosed with RSV after hospitalization; parents appeal for urgent family reunification

NEWS
48 mins ago
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The baby boy of a Hong Kong couple who embrpoiled in the “Save Lily” controversies has been diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection after being rushed to hospital with a fever on Sunday.

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The home-born son, Danny, has been in the Social Welfare Department's care since early this month after the couple was arrested for alleged child neglect.

Providing an update on his son’s medical condition to the press this afternoon, the father, Tsang Wai-bong, shared that doctors confirmed the RSV diagnosis and ruled out a urinary tract infection after conducting a urine test.

He noted Danny's condition has greatly improved with his fever subsided and appetite enhanced after several breastfeeding sessions, including one that lasted 35 minutes.

However, medical staff have recommended keeping the infant under observation for another twenty-four hours, leaving his official discharge date uncertain.

The parents have publicly appealed to the authorities to expedite their family reunification so they can resume direct care of their son.

Addressing the earlier claim that meningitis testing might be needed, the parents said the information came from the shelter and expressed relief when doctors told them the procedure was not performed.

In response, the Social Welfare Department confirmed that Danny is in stable condition and that it is maintaining contact with those involved.

The department asserted that it has been gathering information, meeting those involved, and consulting professionals, where a report over Danny’s welfare will be submuitted to the court for his care arragnement.

Meanwhile, Po Leung Kuk declined to comment on the specifics of the case, citing child privacy concerns. The organization emphasized its commitment to providing comprehensive care for children through a multi-disciplinary team comprising doctors, nurses, frontline childcare workers, and social workers.

It did note, however, that a small number of infants in its children's homes had recently contracted upper respiratory tract infections, which have been reported to the Centre for Health Protection for close monitoring.

RSV is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes respiratory infections year-round in Hong Kong, spreading through direct contact with infectious secretions, by droplets, or indirectly through contaminated hands, eating utensils or articles freshly soiled by nasal or throat discharges of an infected person.

While highly contagious, most patients recover fully within one to two weeks, with mild cases requiring only supportive medical care.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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