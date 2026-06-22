Lawmaker Vivian Kong urges integration of tourism data Into HKED to monitor ecological limits

Legislative Councillor Vivian Kong Man-wai has urged the government to integrate tourism flow data into the Hong Kong Environmental Database (HKED), enabling authorities to scientifically evaluate the impact of visitors on local ecological carrying capacities.

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Speaking on the potential expansion of the digital platform, the tourism sector lawmaker suggested incorporating tourist statistics to assist destination managers and operators.

She explained that such data would allow stakeholders to evaluate the direct impact of visitor traffic on both the local environment and ecological limits when planning new tourism facilities or vetting organized activities.

This data-driven approach, she noted, would establish a more scientific foundation for determining daily visitor limits or implementing timed reservation systems for popular nature spots.

In response to the proposal, Director of Environmental Protection Samuel Chui Ho-kwong acknowledged that the database does not currently contain tourism-related statistics.

Welcoming the suggestion, Chui stated that the Environmental Protection Department is highly receptive to collaborating with other government bodies to expand the platform's utility.

He expressed a strong willingness to leverage the existing big data infrastructure, inviting other departments to discuss their specific data needs and work together on future integrations.

Originally launched in 2022, the Hong Kong Environmental Database was designed as an open-access, smart environmental impact assessment (EIA) platform.

Its primary goal is to assist the government in streamlining and accelerating the preparation and completion of environmental impact reports.