logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Lawmaker Vivian Kong urges integration of tourism data Into HKED to monitor ecological limits

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Legislative Councillor Vivian Kong Man-wai has urged the government to integrate tourism flow data into the Hong Kong Environmental Database (HKED), enabling authorities to scientifically evaluate the impact of visitors on local ecological carrying capacities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking on the potential expansion of the digital platform, the tourism sector lawmaker suggested incorporating tourist statistics to assist destination managers and operators.

She explained that such data would allow stakeholders to evaluate the direct impact of visitor traffic on both the local environment and ecological limits when planning new tourism facilities or vetting organized activities.

This data-driven approach, she noted, would establish a more scientific foundation for determining daily visitor limits or implementing timed reservation systems for popular nature spots.

In response to the proposal, Director of Environmental Protection Samuel Chui Ho-kwong acknowledged that the database does not currently contain tourism-related statistics.

Welcoming the suggestion, Chui stated that the Environmental Protection Department is highly receptive to collaborating with other government bodies to expand the platform's utility.

He expressed a strong willingness to leverage the existing big data infrastructure, inviting other departments to discuss their specific data needs and work together on future integrations.

Originally launched in 2022, the Hong Kong Environmental Database was designed as an open-access, smart environmental impact assessment (EIA) platform.

Its primary goal is to assist the government in streamlining and accelerating the preparation and completion of environmental impact reports.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Four Shenzhen fugitives handed to HK police as airport gold robbery arrests climb
NEWS
33 mins ago
Night Recap - June 22, 2026
NEWS
41 mins ago
Baby Danny diagnosed with RSV after hospitalization; parents appeal for urgent family reunification
NEWS
47 mins ago
MTR Tung Chung Line extension hits major milestone as twin tunnels Complete excavation
NEWS
55 mins ago
(File Photo)
Tuen Mun Hospital resident doctor fired for unauthorized patient exam linked to CMC intern scandal
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong and Fujian sign six cooperation agreements to expand bilateral ties: John Lee
NEWS
2 hours ago
Tooth decay in HK children linked to household income, HKU study finds
NEWS
2 hours ago
Parents, both civil servants, spark backlash after calling fresh grad’s $20k salary too low
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court fire spread four floors in two minutes, inquiry hears
NEWS
2 hours ago
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
3 hours ago
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Tony Yau recapped the department’s 40-year history in four major phases.
HK's transport system enters a new phase
NEWS
16 hours ago
Dettol sparks outrage, consumer boycott after ad accused of objectifying women
CHINA
21-06-2026 20:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.