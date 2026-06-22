Tuen Mun Hospital resident doctor fired for unauthorized patient exam linked to CMC intern scandal

A resident doctor from Tuen Mun Hospital has been dismissed by the Hospital Authority (HA) after an investigation revealed he conducted an unauthorized medical examination on a patient at Ruttonjee Hospital—an incident connected to a medical intern who was recently fired for a series of severe misconducts.

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Following a comprehensive internal investigation, the Hospital Authority announced on Monday that it has terminated the contract of the resident doctor.

An inquiry committee concluded that the doctor had acted dishonestly and committed serious misconduct, severely breaching the professional ethics, integrity, and conduct expected of a medical practitioner.

The case has been formally referred to the Medical Council of Hong Kong for further disciplinary action.

The investigation revealed that the incident was directly linked to a female medical intern who was recently dismissed following a string of highly publicized professional infractions.

The resident doctor had reportedly traveled to Ruttonjee Hospital, where the intern was stationed at the time, to perform an unapproved medical examination on a patient without proper authorization.

The Hospital Authority confirmed that the resident doctor has been formally notified of his dismissal.

An authority spokesperson reiterated that they maintain a policy of zero tolerance toward any actions that compromise patient safety or breach the professional integrity of medical staff.

The authority strongly condemned the doctor's behavior, emphasizing that no leniency will be shown to those who violate these core responsibilities.

Hospital administrators stressed that they demand the highest standards of ethics, conduct, and discipline from all medical staff.

They maintained that any physician serving in public hospitals must possess both professional clinical knowledge and flawless moral character.

The authority added that the welfare, privacy, and safety of patients must always remain the absolute priority, and doctors who fail to meet these stringent ethical requirements will not be permitted to practice in the public healthcare system.