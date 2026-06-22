Hong Kong and Fujian sign six cooperation agreements to expand bilateral ties: John Lee

Hong Kong and Fujian have signed six cooperation agreements covering finance, trade, cultural tourism, youth development, and education, with 28 projects spanning 11 key sectors to strengthen bilateral collaboration, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday.

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Lee made the remarks after the High-Level Meeting and the Fifth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong-Fujian Cooperation Conference held in Fuzhou.

In a post on his Facebook page, Lee said that both regions have achieved a series of cooperative outcomes, including 28 projects across 11 key sectors such as aviation, shipping and logistics, innovation and technology, legal and dispute resolution as well as healthcare and traditional Chinese medicine.

Before attending the conference, Lee met with Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee.

Marking his first official visit to Fujian as Chief Executive, Lee noted that the cooperation mechanism established in 2015 has yielded fruitful results, and both sides are looking forward to further expanding their initiatives based on this solid foundation.

The Hong Kong leader emphasized that Hong Kong remains Fujian’s largest source of external investment.

Furthermore, the city serves as the premier international platform for competitive Fujianese enterprises seeking public listings and global expansion.

He added that Hong Kong’s GoGlobal Task Force has been working with Fujian authorities to co-host events, encouraging local businesses to leverage the city’s global connectivity to access international markets, while welcoming more Fujian companies to list in Hong Kong.