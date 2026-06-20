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High-tech aerospace innovation drives social progress in HK, says Kevin Choi

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong's innovation and technology sector has reached outer space, driving local social progress while gaining high-level recognition from the central government, said Kevin Choi.

Permanent Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Kevin Choi announced that local technological development now extends well beyond daily life. He highlighted that Hong Kong payload specialist Lai Ka-ying recently participated in the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission at the space station. 

During the mission, Lai conducted vital scientific and applied research experiments. Choi noted that this milestone demonstrates China's deep recognition, support, and trust in Hong Kong's tech talent and achievements, which has inspired immense local pride and sparked youth interest in aerospace fields.

Aerospace breakthroughs are also directly addressing global climate challenges back on Earth. Choi shared that the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology successfully developed the "MUSICO" camera, which served as the city's first payload deployed to the Tiangong space station. 

This advanced device bypasses ground-level monitoring limitations to precisely track greenhouse gas emissions, providing critical data to support global carbon reduction efforts.

The government plans to further accelerate technological integration across both public and private sectors. 

Moving forward, authorities will encourage departments and enterprises to adopt new applications across various fields, ensuring that residents experience maximum daily convenience from these ongoing technological advancements.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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