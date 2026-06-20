Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with bus near Shun Lee Disciplined Services Quarters

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A motorcyclist has died following a horrific collision with a bus in Sau Mau Ping on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 4pm when emergency services received reports of a crash involving a bus and a motorcycle on New Clear Water Bay Road.

The collision took place just outside the Shun Lee Disciplined Services Quarters.

The motorcyclist sustained multiple severe injuries and was knocked unconscious from the impact.

Paramedics rushed the victim to United Christian Hospital for emergency treatment, but he was tragically pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the fatal accident.