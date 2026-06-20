Elite heiress Alice Ho flaunts elegant travel style in Vienna while building stellar academic and public career

Alice Ho Chiu-yan, the youngest daughter of the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho and his fourth wife Angela Leong On-kei, has taken to social media to share a glimpse of her picturesque vacation in Vienna, Austria, showcasing both her sophisticated fashion sense and appreciation for high art.

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The young socialite posted a series of photographs from her European getaway, including snapshots of her attending a classical concert inside a magnificent royal opera house.

For the prestigious evening, Ho opted for a festive deep-V burgundy velvet gown with a thigh-high slit that highlighted her toned silhouette, paired elegantly with minimalist black strappy heels.

In another scenic shot taken inside a historic classical library, she transitioned to a softer aesthetic, wearing a delicate, low-cut pastel tulle dress adorned with colorful floral embroidery, accessorized with a clean white handbag.

The striking contrast between her bold evening wear and her whimsical daytime look immediately captured the attention of netizens, who praised her natural elegance and versatile style.

Beyond her glamorous travels and high-fashion wardrobe, Ho has consistently made headlines for her formidable academic pedigree, which sets her apart from typical socialites.

A brilliant scholar, she gained admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she fast-tracked her studies to graduate in just three years instead of the traditional four.

She walked away from the elite American institution with dual bachelor's degrees in management and architecture.

Rather than immediately joining her family's sprawling business empire after her time in the United States, Ho chose to further her education in Beijing.

She earned a master’s degree in Chinese public policy from Tsinghua University, combining her analytical science and management background with a macro-level understanding of governance.

Following her graduation, she chose to remain at the prestigious university to work as a researcher focusing on climate change and global education.

Despite her young age, Ho has also stepped into public service, currently serving as a member of the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, cementing her reputation as a prominent figure of both beauty and intellect.