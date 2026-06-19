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Hong Kong 'Wonder Women' hailed for clearing fallen tree during Black Rainstorm to help stranded bus

NEWS
1 hour ago
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matt_cheng910＠Threads
matt_cheng910＠Threads

Two female bus passengers have won the admiration of the Hong Kong public after braving torrential downpours during Thursday's Black Rainstorm warning to clear a fallen tree blocking their route in Fanling, driven by one mother's urgent need to pick up her child from school.

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As extreme weather lashed the city, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to issue two Black Rainstorm warnings yesterday, a viral video captured a remarkable moment of civic duty. 

The footage, shot from the front window of a stranded bus, showed a large tree trunk obstructing the road amidst fierce winds and heavy rain. 

Without hesitation, two women disembarked with their umbrellas and worked together to drag the heavy waterlogged debris aside, successfully clearing the path for the vehicle to continue its journey.

The motivation behind the heroic act was revealed when one of the women responded to the viral footage on the social media platform Threads. 

Explaining her swift actions, she noted that she was in a rush to pick up her child from school. 

She observed that the lower deck of the bus was only occupied by a few women and teenage students who likely wanted to avoid soaking their shoes. 

Since she was already equipped with rainboots, she took it upon herself to handle the heavy lifting, prioritizing her goal of reaching her son on time.

The internet quickly erupted in praise for the duo, with many social media users dubbing them real-life Wonder Women and celebrating them as prime examples of the proactive spirit of Hong Kong women.

Commenters expressed deep respect for their physical strength and initiative, with some suggesting they deserved official Good Citizen Awards for their selflessness. 

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed locals who identified the location as the road outside King Shing Court also offered helpful safety reminders, urging the public to be extremely cautious of oncoming traffic in the fast lane when performing such acts in poor visibility conditions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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