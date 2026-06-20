Seven arrested in $7m airport gold heist involving inside informant

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Police have arrested seven people following a highly coordinated HK$7 million gold heist at Hong Kong International Airport, which investigators believe was orchestrated with the help of an insider.

The incident occurred early on June 18 when a 36-year-old local courier, employed by a mainland Chinese businessman to transport gold from Indonesia, was ambushed in the airport's Car Park 3.

Three masked men armed with knives attacked the courier, injuring his leg and forearm, before escaping with a backpack containing six one-kilogram gold bars. The victim was treated at Princess Margaret Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Within 12 hours of the robbery, the New Territories South Regional Crime Squad launched a series of raids across the city.

Authorities credited the rapid identification of the suspects to the extensive coverage of the city-wide surveillance system under Smart View alongside detailed intelligence analysis.

The seven suspects, consisting of four men and three women aged between 20 and 39, are all local residents.

Police revealed that while some suspects have triad backgrounds, they did not all know each other. Their alleged roles ranged from the masterminds and getaway drivers to individuals who helped book hotel rooms for those on the run.

They face various charges, including conspiracy to rob, uttering a forged document for using fake license plates, and assisting offenders.

During the operation, officers recovered the getaway vehicle and the knives used in the attack in Tsuen Wan.

However, the stolen gold bars remain missing. Furthermore, investigators believe key orchestrators have already fled to mainland China.

Local authorities have reached out to mainland law enforcement agencies for assistance in tracking down the remaining fugitives.