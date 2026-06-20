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NEWS

Customs Intercepts $16m in Ketamine at Hong Kong airport, arrests two men

NEWS
5 mins ago
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Hong Kong Customs officers have intercepted a massive haul of illegal narcotics after uncovering approximately 42 kilograms of suspected ketamine hidden inside checked luggage at Hong Kong International Airport over two consecutive days, leading to the arrest of two foreign nationals.

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The first seizure took place when a 50-year-old Japanese national arrived in the city from Amsterdam.

Authorities conducting a routine security check discovered roughly 16 kilograms of suspected ketamine stashed inside his check-in suitcase. Alongside the illicit drugs, officers uncovered 137 individual sticks of duty-not-paid cigarettes hidden within his carry-on luggage.

He now faces multiple legal charges, including trafficking in a dangerous drug, possession of dutiable goods, and failing to make a proper declaration to customs officers.

The following day, a second smuggling attempt was foiled when a 50-year-old British national landed in Hong Kong on a flight originating from London.

A search of his two checked suitcases revealed an even larger cache of the same substance, totaling about 26 kilograms of suspected ketamine.

He was immediately taken into custody and has been charged with a single count of trafficking in a dangerous drug.

Both suspects are scheduled to have their cases heard at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts.

The combined street value of the confiscated narcotics is estimated at roughly HK$16 million.

In light of these back-to-back incidents, airport authorities plan to tighten scrutiny by utilizing strategic risk assessments to identify and thoroughly screen travelers arriving from regions deemed high-risk for global drug smuggling networks.

Local law enforcement issued a strong warning to travelers and residents alike, urging the public to resist financial incentives to transport contraband.

Officials emphasized that individuals should never accept jobs or requests from strangers to carry unverified goods into or out of the territory.

Under local law, smuggling dangerous drugs carries severe judicial consequences, with convicted individuals facing potential life imprisonment and steep multi-million-dollar fines.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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