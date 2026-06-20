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NEWS

Water main leak causes Wan Chai disruptions; repairs expected by midnight

NEWS
11 mins ago
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A leaking fresh water main disrupted traffic and tram services in Wan Chai this morning, with emergency repairs expected to finish by midnight.

The Water Supplies Department confirmed that the leak involved a 250mm diameter fresh water pipe located on Tin Lok Lane. This specific pipe supplies fresh water to the area surrounding the Bowrington Road Market. Engineering teams managed to stop the flooding by turning off the water valve.

To help local residents and business owners, the department deployed at least two water trucks and four water tanks to offer a temporary fresh water supply. 

Repair crews are working to fix the damage and aim to restore normal supply by 12am tonight.

The incident also caused morning travel delays. Flooding temporarily halted tram services, but normal service resumed after workers cleared the debris. 

Some traffic lanes on Tin Lok Lane remain closed to facilitate the ongoing engineering work, forcing drivers to use the remaining open lanes.

Government officials and local district councilors are collaborating to support affected citizens. The Water Supplies Department expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the public.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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