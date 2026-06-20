Man arrested in Mong Kok after police find airsoft gun in Mercedes

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A 40-year-old local man was arrested in Mong Kok on Saturday morning after police intercepted his suspicious vehicle and uncovered a replica firearm inside.

Officers from the West Kowloon police district were patrolling the area at around 10am this morning when they spotted a suspicious Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Shanghai Street and Dundas Street.

Upon pulling the vehicle over for a search, officers discovered what is believed to be an imitation gun, later identified as an airsoft pistol.

Following a preliminary investigation, the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm.

The suspect remains detained for questioning, and the case has been handed over to the Mong Kok police district.