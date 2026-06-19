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Jockey Club backs century-old Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade to preserve intangible cultural heritage

NEWS
3 hours ago
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The historic Tai O Dragon Boat Water Parade took place on Friday, bringing together hundreds of residents and visitors to celebrate a unique, century-old local tradition made possible with the continuous financial backing of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

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Originating more than one hundred years ago as a ritual to ward off plague and purify the fishing community, the parade is officially inscribed on China's National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. 

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has actively funded the preservation and promotion of this cherished event since 2012, helping to pass the custom down to future generations. 

This year's opening ceremony at the Tai O Promenade was attended by key community leaders, including Acting Secretary for Development David Lam, Liaison Office Deputy Director Wu Jiahao, and Jockey Club Steward Anita Fung. 

Highlighting the event's evolution, Fung noted that the Trust’s long-term sponsorship has successfully maintained this important piece of national heritage while allowing younger generations to appreciate its deep cultural significance. 

Adding to the festivities, three brand-new traditional dragon boats funded by the Trust made their debut, injecting fresh vitality into the ancient parade.

Over the past decade, the Trust has donated more than nine and a half million Hong Kong dollars to sustain the event. 

This funding directly supports the construction of traditional wooden dragon boats, overall program coordination, manpower, and community outreach. 

This year’s parade brought together more than three hundred twenty paddlers and one hundred sixty volunteers, alongside educational activities designed to deepen public understanding of the custom's historical roots. 

The Jockey Club's contribution to the water parade is part of a broader, long-term commitment to preserving Hong Kong's cultural identity.

Since 2010, the Trust has donated over HK$167 million to various local heritage events on the national list, including the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, the Cheung Chau Jiao Festival, and the ongoing Hong Kong Intangible Cultural Heritage Month. 

These efforts closely align with the government's tourism development strategies and national development blueprints. 

Like all of the Jockey Club's charitable and community initiatives, this support is generated through its unique integrated business model, which translates responsible sports wagering and racing into tax contributions, charity funding, and local employment opportunities.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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