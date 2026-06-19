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NEWS

Eileen Gu applauds Hong Kong’s unique cultural synergy at Stanley Dragon Boat races

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Winter Olympic gold-medalist skier Eileen Gu praised Hong Kong’s exceptional ability to blend Eastern and Western traditions while attending the Sun Life Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships on Friday, where she officiated the traditional eye-dotting ceremony before experiencing her very first dragon boat festival.

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Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, the freestyle skiing sensation expressed her excitement at witnessing the historic races. She described the coastal event as possessing an incredibly powerful and infectious festive energy. 

Gu noted that the unique celebration beautifully unites sports, heritage, gastronomy, and music, combining historical significance with modern lifestyle trends. 

Deeply moved by the vibrant atmosphere, she expressed her happiness at being part of the festivities and shared her eagerness to return to Hong Kong for future celebrations.

Reflecting on her visit, Gu highlighted sports as the ultimate medium for cross-cultural communication. 

She described Hong Kong as an incredibly special city that successfully bridges the cultural gap between the East and the West. 

Her observations underscored the international appeal of the Stanley championships, which returned this year with more than forty competitive races.

The prestigious sporting event attracted over 180 teams from across the globe to compete on Stanley Main Beach. Free and open to the public, the lively tournament featured a festive post-race party on the beach and a popular food market hosted at the Hong Kong Sea School football field, drawing large crowds of locals and international tourists alike.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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