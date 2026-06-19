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NEWS

Extended 13-day Dragon Boat Festival kicks off Hong Kong's summer tourism campaign

NEWS
28 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Tourism Board has officially launched its citywide summer campaign with the grand opening of the newly expanded Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival. 

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Running for thirteen consecutive days starting today, the milestone fiftieth-anniversary event transforms the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade into a vibrant hub of international sports, culinary experiences, and cultural entertainment designed to attract overnight visitors and stimulate the local economy.

Food, music, and festive attractions on the Avenue of Stars

The Avenue of Stars has been temporarily converted into a waterfront food lane offering creative twists on traditional holiday treats, including specialty cocktails, rice dumplings, and themed icy desserts.

Visitors can also enjoy a designated beer garden featuring a variety of local brews and curated snacks against the scenic backdrop of Victoria Harbour. 

To elevate the weekend atmosphere, the promenade will host dynamic stage performances ranging from live bands and Chinese music to traditional Wing Chun and diabolo demonstrations. 

Adding to the visual appeal, the waterfront features several interactive photo spots, including an artificial intelligence-driven dragon boat design zone, a towering twenty-two-meter traditional wooden boat showcasing local craftsmanship, and a playful installation featuring popular animated characters from the Minions franchise.

Cultural heritage and virtual reality experiences

In an effort to promote traditional Chinese culture, a dedicated relaxation zone has been established at Salisbury Garden. 

The area hosts interactive workshops focusing on intangible cultural heritage crafts, allowing participants to try their hand at making blown sugar art, traditional lye rice dumplings, and woven fishing nets.

For those seeking a more modern thrill, the zone also features a virtual reality dragon boat simulator that recreates the intense speed and competitive rush of the actual aquatic races.

Milestone fiftieth anniversary races on Victoria Harbour

The centerpiece of the festival will take place on June 27 and 28, when the international dragon boat races return to the Tsim Sha Tsui East waterfront. 

Celebrating the event's fiftieth anniversary, the races will bring together over four thousand athletes from more than two hundred teams representing sixteen countries and regions. 

To mark the milestone, organizers have introduced a special cup featuring local fishermen from Aberdeen and Chai Wan competing in traditional wooden boats to honor the sport's authentic roots.

Additionally, an ultimate championship race will pit the winners of nine major categories against each other for a supreme title. 

The festivities are further supported by dozens of local businesses and developers offering targeted dining, shopping, and hotel promotions to stimulate the district's economy.

Citywide mega events and summer spending rewards

The dragon boat festivities serve as the launchpad for a broader season of cultural, sporting, and entertainment mega-events stretching across the summer, including major international fencing, volleyball, football, and chess tournaments. 

To further incentivize visitors and locals alike, the tourism board has partnered with various payment platforms, travel booking agencies, and retail associations to roll out hundreds of thousands of consumer discounts. 

These promotions offer significant savings of up to half off on local attractions, public transport, dining, and shopping, alongside substantial spending rewards redeemable at participating shopping malls citywide. 

Travelers can find a consolidated guide to all event schedules and promotional offers on a dedicated information platform hosted on the Discover Hong Kong website to seamlessly plan their itineraries.

Dragon Boat Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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