Karson Choi praises Sing Tao Dragon Boat team's teamwork as team vows to return stronger next year

The Sing Tao Dragon Boat team celebrated its fighting spirit and camaraderie after competing in the Early Light International Dragon Boat Races for the second consecutive year on Friday, with team members already looking forward to the next challenge despite not securing a medal this year.

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The team’s effort was cheered on by Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Karson Choi Ka-tsan, who attended the event to support the paddlers and present awards.

Choi praised the team for their remarkable display of teamwork and encouraged them to continue participating in the meaningful activity.

Team captain Gary, from the art and production department, reflected on the demanding journey leading up to the race.

He noted that the team, a mix of new and experienced paddlers, completed 12 intensive training sessions.

They faced logistical hurdles, such as coordinating varied work schedules to train together, and tougher competition with the entry of strong university teams this year.

Gary expressed that despite not reaching the top four, the team had no regrets, as they had given their all, finding joy in seeing their collective improvement after each grueling session.

He affirmed the team's commitment to return next year, emphasizing that willpower transcends age.

The youngest team member, 24-year-old Hugo, spoke about the physical toll of the training, which required repetitive, high-intensity movements that strained his shoulders and back.

He described feeling exhausted after each session but considered pushing his own limits to be as rewarding as finishing first.

Following the race, the team gathered to review their performance and express hopes of attracting more new members to strengthen their ranks.

To boost morale, the team held its own awards ceremony where Captain Gary presented certificates to every member who trained and competed.

The day concluded with a celebration featuring a roast pig, as the entire team united in their declaration to "come back stronger next year."