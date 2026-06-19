Thousands gather for 2026 Sha Tin Dragon Boat Races, Carmen Choi glad to see paddlers celebrate traditional spirit

The Shing Mun River came alive Friday morning as thousands of competitive paddlers and enthusiastic spectators gathered for the 2026 Sha Tin Dragon Boat Races, celebrating the traditional festival under unexpectedly clear skies following days of severe rainstorms.

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The vibrant event featured 33 high-octane races spanning medium, small, and women's boat categories from early morning until early afternoon.

Teams representing a wide cross-section of society, including government departments, disciplined services, and school groups, navigated the river to the thunderous rhythm of traditional drums.

Along the riverbanks, large crowds soaked in the festive atmosphere, cheering on their favorite teams and capturing the colorful spectacle on their cameras.

Organizers were visibly relieved by the favorable weather conditions. Sha Tin Dragon Boat Race Management Committee Chairperson Carmen Choi expressed her delight that the morning remained mostly sunny despite the torrential rain that battered the city the day prior.

She highlighted the impressive turnout of 193 teams, noting a significant influx of young, first-time participants.

The chairperson emphasized that the event serves as a dynamic platform for younger generations to connect with Chinese heritage and the local history of dragon boating, proving that traditional sports can be highly engaging.

Leading by example, she even took to the water herself, serving as the drummer for the Toy Heroes team alongside her son, noting that she prioritized the thrill of participation and the race atmosphere over the final rankings.

A major highlight of the morning was the Early Light International Dragon Boat Races, which saw nine teams fiercely competing for the title.

As the whistle blew, the boats surged forward, with the Diocesan School Old Boys' Association ultimately claiming the championship with a blistering time of one minute and thirty seconds.

The race also featured a strong showing from the Sing Tao Dragon Boat Team in lane four and the Toy Heroes in lane five, who finished in sixth and eighth place, respectively.