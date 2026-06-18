Hong Kong universities climb QS rankings with Asia’s strongest gains

Hong Kong recorded Asia’s highest improvement rate in the QS World University Rankings 2027 for the second consecutive year, with seven ranked institutions climbing the table.

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The University of Hong Kong retained its record-high position of 11th globally, consolidating its place among the world’s leading universities.

HKU president and vice-chancellor Xiang Zhang said the achievement reflects the university’s vision “to be a world-leading university that transforms humanity’s future,” citing its success in attracting global talent, fostering academic excellence and driving impactful research.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong rose 14 places to 18th, entering the global top 20 for the first time and marking its best performance since the QS rankings began in 2010.

CUHK vice-chancellor and president Dennis Lo Yuk-ming described the milestone as “a testament to the collective efforts of our faculty, students, alumni, and partners,” adding that the forthcoming CUHK Strategic Plan will deepen partnerships with leading universities, industries and government organizations.

HKUST, PolyU and CityU break into top 100

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology climbed 11 places to 33rd, with president Nancy Chu Ip Yuk-yu calling the result a reaffirmation of the university’s teaching and research strengths. She also pledged to support Hong Kong’s development as an innovation and technology hub and an international education center.

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University rose four places to 50th. Its council chairman Lam Tai-fai described the result as an “exciting” recognition of the university’s international academic and research strengths.

City University of Hong Kong advanced 11 places to 52nd, placing it firmly among the world’s top 3 percent of universities. It also ranked second globally in citations per faculty, behind only Harvard University, and first in Asia and Hong Kong for the second consecutive year, highlighting its research strength.

CityUHK deputy president Lee Chun-sing said he was deeply encouraged by the achievement, noting that it reflects the university’s effectiveness in supporting the government’s “Study in Hong Kong” brand and its commitment to research and innovation.

More local universities on the rise

Hong Kong Baptist University posted its strongest performance yet, climbing 28 places to 216th. The university said the result demonstrates its strengthening interdisciplinary teaching and research.

The Education University of Hong Kong surged 124 places to 406th, with its president John Lee Chi-kin describing the improvement as “remarkable.”

Lingnan University advanced to 581st, while Hong Kong Metropolitan University held steady in the 781-790 band. The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong and first-time entrant Hong Kong Shue Yan University also made the list.

Lingnan University president Joe Qin Sizhao said the result reflects the university’s distinctive and competitive positioning. Metropolitan University also reaffirmed its commitment to offering quality professional programs aligned with market and industry needs.

Beyond Hong Kong, Peking University rose to 13th and Tsinghua University climbed to 14th, while the National University of Singapore ranked 10th and Nanyang Technological University placed 12th, reinforcing Asia’s growing influence in global higher education.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained the top spot for the 15th consecutive year. Imperial College London and Stanford University tied for second, followed by the University of Oxford in fourth and Harvard University in fifth.

The Education Bureau said in a statement on Thursday morning that the strong rankings fully affirm the education sector’s pursuit of excellence and demonstrate the government’s progress in building Hong Kong into an international post-secondary education hub and a center for nurturing and attracting top talent.

A bureau spokesman said the year-on-year rise in the overall rankings of the city’s institutions further validates Hong Kong’s strong appeal as a premier hub for international high-end talent.

QS said Hong Kong recorded the most significant improvement in Asia for the second year in a row, cementing its status as one of the region’s most globally competitive higher education hubs and the city with the highest density of elite institutions worldwide.

QS senior vice president Ben Sowter said higher education is consolidating Hong Kong’s status as one of Asia’s most globally competitive and research-driven systems, adding that SAR government policies are reinforcing the city’s position as an international education hub.

The QS World University Rankings assess more than 1,500 universities across several indicators, including academic reputation, research, employability, citations per faculty and international student diversity.