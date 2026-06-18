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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park launches Asian Games cheering installation for Hong Kong athletes

NEWS
55 mins ago
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Kai Tak Sports Park has launched a themed Asian Games cheering installation to rally public support for Hong Kong athletes ahead of the 20th Asian Games this year.

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The installation, themed “Let’s Support HONG KONG, CHINA Athletes!”, is being presented by Kai Tak Sports Park in collaboration with Sports Legacy Company Limited under the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, and the JC Project MuSE.

Members of the public can visit the installation at Kai Tak Gallery from now until October 25 and write messages of support on wishing balls. The collected wishes will be sent to the Asian Games competition venue during the Games, carrying encouragement from the city to Hong Kong athletes.

The installation is designed around the words “TEAM HKG,” with vibrant colors and dynamic visual elements symbolizing the community’s support for athletes as they prepare for the regional sporting event.

It made its debut at the “JC Project MuSE – Inter-school Obstacle Course Racing Challenge 2026” at Kai Tak Arena Sports Hall.

Sports Federation & Olympic Committee president Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, Hong Kong Jockey Club executive manager of charities for culture Connie Lau, Kai Tak Sports Park chief executive Andrew Kam, and Kai Tak Sports Park director of strategic planning Tang King-shing joined athletes in dropping wishing balls into the installation to show support for Team Hong Kong, China.

The event attracted more than 900 students and parents, who wrote messages of encouragement on the wishing balls to show their support for the athletes.

The installation will remain on display at Kai Tak Gallery, near Gate F of Kai Tak Stadium, from 10am to 8pm daily until October 25. Special operational arrangements and adjusted opening hours will apply on event days at Kai Tak Stadium.

Kai Tak Sports Park said the campaign aims to bring the community together and create a citywide atmosphere of support for local athletes.

Kam said Kai Tak Sports Park, as one of the key stakeholders in Hong Kong’s sports development, has been committed to supporting local athletes. He said the park is pleased to work with Sports Legacy on the cheering campaign, which aims to unite the community in supporting athletes competing at the Asian Games, promote community sports development and strengthen social cohesion.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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