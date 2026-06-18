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NEWS

Crane operator dies after being crushed by machinery in Tuen Mun recycling yard

NEWS
35 mins ago
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A 65-year-old man died on Wednesday after being crushed by machinery at a recycling yard in Tuen Mun, police said.

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The incident occurred around 3pm at a recycling yard on Tsing Chuen Wai Road. The man, surnamed Chan, was working as a crane operator when he was reportedly pinned by machinery to his abdomen.

Emergency personnel arrived and took him to Tuen Mun Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6.30pm.

Police have classified the case as an industrial accident and handed it over to the Tuen Mun district regional crime unit. The Labour Department said it had sent officers to the scene and is investigating the cause of the accident.

According to sources, Chan suddenly cried out near the crane, alerting colleagues who then reported the incident to their supervisor and called police.

Tuen Mun industrial accident crane operator

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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