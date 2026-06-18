Crane operator dies after being crushed by machinery in Tuen Mun recycling yard

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Father, 75, arrested for stabbing son over stool dispute in Tuen Mun
17-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Grand Jete Phase 2 to tender five units next Monday
10-06-2026 16:13 HKT
Electric unicycle fire in Tuen Mun estate injures two, 80 evacuated
10-06-2026 06:51 HKT
Man stabbed in arm while waiting for friend in Tuen Mun, attacker flees
13-05-2026 01:28 HKT
Coach catches fire in Tuen Mun, no injuries
11-05-2026 00:47 HKT
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
17-06-2026 01:37 HKT