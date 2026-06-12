Night Recap - June 12, 2026

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Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms forecast for Hong Kong as monsoon and low-pressure trough approach

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a special weather advisory on Friday afternoon, warning residents that a southwest monsoon and an approaching trough of low pressure will bring heavy rain and squally thunderstorms to the region starting this weekend.

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Dogs welcomed in 1,000 approved restaurants starting July 9

Starting July 9, dog owners in Hong Kong will be able to dine alongside their furry companions at 1,000 approved restaurants across the city. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department conducted an open draw on Friday to allocate the highly sought-after permits, marking a significant step toward cultivating a more pet-friendly community.

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Hong Kong football fans swap beer for dim sum during morning World Cup matches

With the World Cup kicking off across different time zones, Hong Kong football fans are trading their late-night pints for morning dim sum.

Hong Kong principal under investigation over alleged inappropriate behavior toward students, staff

The principal of a Hong Kong secondary school is currently under internal investigation following severe allegations of professional misconduct, which include taking female students to bars, using highly offensive language to describe students during formal events, and threatening staff members.

Ocean Park mechanic dies after sustaining fatal head and shoulder injuries

A 63-year-old mechanical technician has died following a workplace incident at Ocean Park on Friday morning.

Business Today

China's EngineAI and Dreame Technology eye Hong Kong IPOs, Bloomberg reports

Two Chinese tech firms are considering going public in Hong Kong amid the booming local initial public offering market, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Hang Seng HK-US TECH Index to add SpaceX

Hang Seng Indexes Company said on Friday that the Hang Seng HK-US TECH Index will be updated by adding SpaceX to the designated US-listed constituent list, as the rocket and spacecraft manufacturer will debut on June 12.

Musk's SpaceX prices record US$75 billion IPO at US$135 a share

SpaceX on Thursday priced the biggest-ever US initial public offering at US$135 (HK$1,057.99) per share, making Elon Musk’s rocket and spacecraft manufacturer one of the world’s most valuable companies.

SpaceX leveraged fund providers hit by day-one launch setback, sources say

Asset managers eager to roll out leveraged exchange-traded funds tied to SpaceX on its first trading day have been told to delay the launch until Monday, four sources familiar with the matter said.

Hong Kong signs double taxation avoidance agreement with Cyprus

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu on Friday signed on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government a comprehensive avoidance of double taxation agreement (CDTA) with the Government of Cyprus.

World/China

Myanmar's president to visit China next week

Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing will visit China next week for talks with his counterpart Xi Jinping, Beijing said on Friday.

Rain, aftershocks hamper rescuers as Philippine quake toll hits 55

Rescuers battling rain and aftershocks cleared roads and searched for the missing in the southern Philippines on Friday as the death toll from a major quake rose to 55.

South Korea court sentences ex-President Yoon to 30-year jail term in drone case

A South Korean court sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to 30 years in prison on Friday for charges linked to his ordering an incursion of military drones over North Korea to help create a pretext for his failed December 2024 martial law declaration.

Taylor Swift becomes youngest woman in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift on Thursday became the youngest woman ever inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, another milestone in the 36-year-old US pop star's record-breaking career.

Thai king's eldest daughter dies, aged 47, after long illness, Royal Palace says

Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died at 47, the royal palace said on Friday, after multiple health problems and nearly four years in a coma.