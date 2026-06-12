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NEWS

HA dismisses CMC intern doctor following investigations into multiple ethics violations

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hospital Authority summarily dismissed an intern doctor on Friday following an investigation into a series of serious professional misconduct incidents, including unauthorized medical procedures and clinical database breaches, which have also been referred to the police.

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The dismissal follows intense social media discussion regarding the intern, who was stationed at Caritas Medical Centre (CMC) and known online as an influencer named Angel.

In response to the allegations, the Hospital Authority established an investigation committee to look into the matter.

The committee, which reviewed clinical and computer system records and interviewed relevant staff, confirmed that the intern had engaged in multiple severe infractions.

Among the key offenses discovered during the probe was that the intern used hospital equipment to conduct an unauthorized X-ray on herself.

Additionally, she arranged for her boyfriend, who worked as a resident doctor at Tuen Mun Hospital, to perform a rectal endoscopy on a patient in her place.

The investigation also revealed that she had compromised patient confidentiality by logging into the clinical medical system using other staff members' credentials.

The Hospital Authority had previously suspended both the intern and the resident doctor from their clinical duties and reported the incidents to the police.

Emphasizing its strict standards, the Hospital Authority stated that it holds the professional conduct, behavior, and discipline of its medical staff to the highest degree.

It stressed that public hospital doctors must possess both professional competence and ethical standards, prioritizing patient welfare, safety, and privacy above all else.

The organization reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward any actions that compromise professional ethics, confirming that the dismissed doctor would no longer be allowed to practice in public hospitals to ensure patient safety.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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