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NEWS

AVSECO Canine Unit marks fifth anniversary with 20 sniffer dogs

NEWS
32 mins ago
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The Aviation Security Company Limited Canine Unit marked its fifth anniversary on Tuesday, with the team expanding to 20 professional sniffer dogs deployed across airport security operations.

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The dogs support security patrols and inspections at Hong Kong International Airport, while also serving as goodwill ambassadors to engage with passengers.

The unit’s dogs perform two types of duties. When wearing “on duty” vests, they patrol and inspect for prohibited items or suspicious individuals. When wearing “pat me” vests, they take on a friendlier role, allowing passengers to pet and interact with them.

AVSECO chief executive Jacob Cheung Tat-keung said the current number of dogs is sufficient to cope with the workload following the reopening of Terminal 2. He added that the company would review the situation and introduce more sniffer dogs if needed.

Cheung said the dogs have significantly improved operational efficiency. In the past, unattended luggage at the airport required manual explosive checks that took at least 10 minutes. With sniffer dogs, the scene can be cleared in just over 10 seconds, he said.

He added that the new terminal building is operating smoothly with the latest security facilities. The company has added a small number of staff and redeployed some personnel from Terminal 1 to support operations.

Lo Wai-kwok, chairman of AVSECO’s board of directors, said the 20 detection dogs contribute to broader security efforts while also acting as goodwill ambassadors.

He said the kennel facilities have doubled in size, providing a more comfortable and comprehensive training environment. The unit has also obtained ISO 9001 quality management system certification, reflecting continuous improvement.

Lo encouraged the team to maintain professionalism, refine its techniques, strengthen interdepartmental collaboration and inject fresh momentum into airport security amid increasingly complex challenges.

Airport Authority Hong Kong chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay recalled that discussions on strengthening airport security intensified after the 2019 anti-extradition bill protests.

She said the introduction of detection dogs had helped enhance airport security, noting that the unit started with just three dogs and has now grown to 20.

Cheung said she hoped the team would continue contributing to the airport and explore ways to further enhance its services.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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