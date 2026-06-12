Centre for Food Safety tests 160 rice dumplings, one fails nutrition label check

The Centre for Food Safety has tested 160 rice dumpling samples ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival, with one prepackaged sample found to have a higher total fat content than declared on its nutrition label.

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The center, under the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, released the findings of its seasonal food surveillance project on rice dumplings on Friday.

The non-compliant item was a "Pork Meat Rice Dumpling" distributed by Shing Lung Hong Company. The product originated from mainland China and had a best-before date of December 31, 2026.

The sample was collected from a retail shop in the Central and Western District. Laboratory testing found that its total fat content was 7.1 grams per 100 grams, compared with the declared 4.2 grams per 100 grams on its nutrition label.

The Centre for Food Safety has appealed to the vendor concerned to stop selling the affected batch. Prosecution will be instituted if there is sufficient evidence.

Under Section 61 of the Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance, anyone who falsely describes food or misleads consumers as to its nature, substance or quality on a label commits an offense and is liable, upon conviction, to a maximum fine of HK$50,000 and six months’ imprisonment.