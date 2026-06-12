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NEWS

Hong Kong principal under investigation over alleged inappropriate behavior toward students, staff

NEWS
3 hours ago
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The principal of a Hong Kong secondary school is currently under internal investigation following severe allegations of professional misconduct, which include taking female students to bars, using highly offensive language to describe students during formal events, and threatening staff members. 

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The school's sponsoring body has confirmed the receipt of formal complaints and initiated investigative procedures in accordance with government educational guidelines.

Brian Chow Kai-tik, the principal of Confucian Tai Shing Ho Kwok Pui Chun College, is facing multiple serious accusations regarding his conduct. 

According to the complaints, the principal used vulgar and derogatory terms, including slang for prostitution, to describe students during official school functions such as graduation ceremonies. 

Beyond the inappropriate language, the allegations claim that the school head took senior female high school students to bars. 

He is also accused of fostering a hostile work environment by frequently intimidating teaching staff during daily operations, allegedly using threatening local slang that implies taking someone to the police station or jail.

The Confucian Academy, the sponsoring body of the school, confirmed that it received a formal complaint letter detailing the accusations against the principal on June 10. 

In response to the filing, the organization immediately activated its internal mechanisms to follow up on the matter, strictly adhering to the established procedures and guidelines set forth by the Education Bureau.

Because a formal inquiry is already actively underway, the sponsoring body has declined to comment on the specific details of the complaint letter. 

The organization emphasized its commitment to conducting a fair and impartial investigation governed by the Education Bureau's directives and the school's internal codes of conduct. 

Furthermore, the academy urged all parties to refrain from making unverified assumptions, drawing premature conclusions, or engaging in public speculation before the official investigation is fully completed, stressing that such behavior could negatively impact the integrity of the ongoing probe.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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