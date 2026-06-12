Customs seizes $2.7m cannabis buds at airport, local woman arrested

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Morning Recap - June 12, 2026
8 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
Hong Kong Customs arrested a 44-year-old local woman at Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday after seizing about 15 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds from her checked suitcase.
The suspected drugs had an estimated market value of about HK$2.7 million.
Customs said the woman arrived in Hong Kong from Bangkok via Ho Chi Minh City. Officers found the suspected drugs in her checked baggage during customs clearance.
She has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The case will be mentioned at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Saturday.