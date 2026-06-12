35 Vietnamese illegal immigrants and overstayers repatriated

The Immigration Department repatriated 35 Vietnamese illegal immigrants and overstayers to Vietnam on Friday.

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The group consisted of 18 men and 17 women, all of whom were unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants. Some had committed criminal offenses and served prison sentences in Hong Kong.

The department said it remains committed to promptly removing unsubstantiated non-refoulement claimants in order to maintain effective immigration control and safeguard the public interest.

Under an updated removal policy that took effect on December 7, 2022, the department may generally proceed with the removal of a claimant whose judicial review case has been dismissed by the Court of First Instance of the High Court, allowing authorities to improve the efficiency of removals and strengthen enforcement efforts.

The department said it will continue exploring feasible measures to expedite repatriation efforts and will maintain close contact with governments of major source countries, airlines and other government departments to facilitate removals as soon as practicable.