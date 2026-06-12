Dogs welcomed in 1,000 approved restaurants starting July 9

Starting July 9, dog owners in Hong Kong will be able to dine alongside their furry companions at 1,000 approved restaurants across the city. The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department conducted an open draw on Friday to allocate the highly sought-after permits, marking a significant step toward cultivating a more pet-friendly community.

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The new initiative received overwhelming interest from the local catering sector, with over 2,200 initial applications submitted between mid-May and early June.

After filtering out duplicate submissions, withdrawals, and ineligible venues such as hotpot and barbecue establishments, authorities entered 1,616 valid applications into the final lottery.

The drawing ceremony was officiated by Rebecca Chan Hoi-yan, chairwoman of the Legislative Council's Panel on Food Safety and Environmental Hygiene.

Using a combination of computer-generated sequencing and a manual draw, the first 1,000 applicants were granted approval, while the remaining venues were placed on a waiting list to fill any potential dropouts.

Successful applicants will be notified via text message. Early next week, dedicated department staff will visit the selected eateries to deliver official approval letters and brief the operators on the specific legal requirements and licensing conditions.

To finalize the process, restaurant owners must pay a minor licensing amendment fee of HK$140 by June 24.

Any quotas left unused by operators who fail to complete the procedures or choose to withdraw will be reassigned to restaurants on the waiting list in sequential order.

Once all administrative procedures are completed, participating restaurants will be issued a standardized A3-sized decal. Venues are required to display this notice prominently at their main entrances starting July 9, allowing the public to easily identify pet-friendly locations.

A comprehensive registry of approved restaurants, complete with addresses and links to specific customer guidelines, will be published on the department's dedicated website later this month.

To ensure a smooth rollout, the government is launching a citywide promotional campaign featuring television broadcasts, radio spots, and advertisements across public transit networks to educate the public about the new arrangements.

The department has also issued comprehensive guidelines advising restaurant operators to thoroughly prepare by planning designated dining zones, upgrading facilities, training staff, and coordinating with insurance providers.

Authorities emphasized that mutual respect and cooperation among venue operators, dog-owning patrons, and regular diners will be crucial to successfully fostering an inclusive environment for both pets and people.