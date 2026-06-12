Hong Kong football fans swap beer for dim sum during morning World Cup matches

With the World Cup kicking off across different time zones, Hong Kong football fans are trading their late-night pints for morning dim sum.

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Due to the early scheduling of several matches, local Cantonese restaurants have unexpectedly transformed into lively viewing hubs, allowing patrons to cheer on their favorite teams over tea and dumplings rather than at traditional sports bars.

The time difference brought a unique morning energy to a Cantonese restaurant in Sheung Wan during the 10am clash between South Korea and the Czech Republic.

The restaurant, which set up a large central screen specifically for the live broadcast, attracted a substantial crowd of diners who came primarily for the football.

The dining room was filled with a vibrant atmosphere, with the entire restaurant erupting into collective cheers whenever a goal was scored.

Patrons have embraced this new daytime viewing culture. One diner surnamed Tam, noted that watching the tournament at a traditional restaurant provided a much more focused and convenient experience compared to staying on the couch at home or standing in a crowded shopping mall.

Another customer, Chan, explained that while he usually preferred the multi-screen setups and dedicated sports environments of traditional bars, the morning schedule required a change of plans.

He pointed out the awkwardness of drinking alcohol or sitting with just a soda at a pub early in the day.

Noting that watching the games alone at home lacked communal excitement, he found the bustling teahouse to be the perfect, flexible compromise for daytime sports viewing.