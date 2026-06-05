Father arrested over alleged abuse of 2-year-old son in Tai Po

Read More
Man, 66, arrested two months after Ma Wan village house burglary
05-06-2026 04:23 HKT
Police raid 2 illegal gambling dens on Shanghai Street, 9 arrested
03-06-2026 04:31 HKT
2 sampans collide off Tai Po while night fishing for cuttlefish, 3 injured
29-05-2026 01:40 HKT
Foreign man arrested over Mong Kok indecent assault
25-05-2026 04:45 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents make second climb home with heavy hearts
21-05-2026 13:20 HKT
Burglars target Tai Po detached house, steal wine, Moutai and tea collection
21-05-2026 03:29 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
Govt issues offer letters across Wang Fuk Court for buyout plan
14-05-2026 17:28 HKT
Bowie Wu, 94, sets Guinness World Record at star-studded concert
08-06-2026 18:03 HKT