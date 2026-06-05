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Father arrested over alleged abuse of 2-year-old son in Tai Po

NEWS
53 mins ago
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A 41-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of child abuse after his two-year-old son was found with facial swelling at a flat on Tai Po Tai Wo Road, police said.

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Police received a report from a woman around 10.30pm that her son had allegedly been mistreated. The boy was taken conscious to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment.

The man, believed to be the boy's father, was arrested on suspicion of "ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child or young person." The case is being handled by the Tai Po district criminal investigation team.

Tai Po child abuse arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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