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NEWS

HA issues urgent heart-lung donation appeal to save 13-year-old girl

NEWS
28 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hospital Authority issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday for a 13-year-old girl who requires a heart and lung transplant, urging members of the public to consider donating the organs of deceased relatives.

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According to the authority, the teenager's medical situation is highly precarious. She is currently in critical condition and is being closely monitored around the clock at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of the Hong Kong Children's Hospital.

Given the extreme urgency of her medical condition, authorities stated that they will also expedite established procedures to seek assistance from the mainland.

If a deceased patient in the mainland acts as a willing donor and no suitable local recipient is found after matching, the cross-boundary organ donation and matching mechanism will facilitate a transplant in Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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