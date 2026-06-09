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Basketball coach Yung Kam-wah arrested over student self-slapping video

NEWS
6 mins ago
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Prominent Hong Kong basketball coach Yung Kam-wah was arrested on suspicion of common assault on Monday after a video surfaced showing him allegedly forcing a student to slap his own face multiple times during training.

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He was subsequently released on bail pending investigation and is required to report back to the police in July, according to sources. 

The controversy stemmed from a 30-second video clip that recently circulated online, which shows the punished student and Yung on a basketball court. They were surrounded by about 20 others believed to be team members, along with two suspected assistant coaches.

Yung is seen throwing the student's jacket to the ground before grabbing the boy's left hand and using it to slap the boy's face several times.

Following the video's exposure, the involved school, Hon Wah College, which is also Yung's alma mater, activated a crisis management team to conduct an investigation. In a statement, the school clarified that the filmed incident occurred during the 2023/24 academic year.

The school has contacted the student and arranged for dedicated personnel to provide appropriate support, and suspended Yung from his duties while maintaining close contact with the police.

Separately, Yung also serves as the head coach of the boys' basketball team at The Church of Christ in China Kwei Wah Shan College. Following the incident, the school, with the approval of its Incorporated Management Committee, immediately suspended Yung's duties until further notice.

Yung has issued an apology to the student on social media, acknowledging that he should not have punished the student in such a manner, regardless of any rules broken, mistakes made, or any other circumstances.

Yung has issued an apology to the student on social media.
Yung has issued an apology to the student on social media.

In response to the online criticism and reprimands, Yung said he would reflect deeply on his actions and ensure he never repeats the same mistake.

Furthermore, Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin stated that the authorities will follow up on the incident seriously and have requested the school to submit a report as soon as possible to provide a detailed account of the event.

According to Section 40 of the Offences against the Person Ordinance (Cap. 212), anyone convicted of common assault commits an offence which shall be triable either on indictment or summarily, and is liable to imprisonment for one year.

Yung Kam-wah

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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