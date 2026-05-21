Muddy water floods KMB bus as heavy rain strands passengers in Ping Che

A KMB bus became stranded in floodwaters on Ping Che Road in Fanling on Wednesday night after the Observatory issued an amber rainstorm warning, with muddy water pouring into the carriage and passengers trapped inside, online footage shows.

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Passengers were heard exclaiming: "The bus in front has broken down," "It's completely submerged," and "Water has reached the windscreen. Where can we go?" as conditions deteriorated.

Some passengers later waded through the water without shoes, using umbrellas for cover. Footage also showed a private car and a New Territories taxi surrounded by floodwater, with water reaching half their vehicle height. Onlookers were heard saying: "The taxi knew it was flooded but still drove in."

Firefighters arrived at the scene to assist.