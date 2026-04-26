Amber rainstorm brings flooding to Sheung Shui, minibuses stranded

An amber rainstorm warning issued by the Hong Kong Observatory at 9pm on Wednesday brought heavy rain to the northern New Territories, with hourly rainfall in the district expected to exceed 100 millimetres, causing severe flooding in parts of Sheung Shui and Ta Kwu Ling.

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Residents reported flooding at car parks in Tai Ping Estate and Choi Yuen Estate in Sheung Shui, with water reaching calf-deep in some areas. Roads near Sheung Shui Centre were also submerged.

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Police received multiple requests for help between 9pm and 10pm from residents trapped in flooded homes in Tong Kung Leng, Tin Kwong Po and Kam Tsin Road. A flooded tunnel was also reported on Choi Yuen Road near Po Shek Wu Estate.

At least three minibus drivers called for help after their vehicles stalled in floodwaters. One minibus with 13 people on board became stranded on Fan Kam Road near Tong Kung Leng around 10pm, with water depth estimated at 0.5 metres. Another minibus stalled on Sha Tau Kok Road near Kam Tsin Tsuen. No injuries were reported.