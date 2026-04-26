logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Amber rainstorm brings flooding to Sheung Shui, minibuses stranded

NEWS
18 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

An amber rainstorm warning issued by the Hong Kong Observatory at 9pm on Wednesday brought heavy rain to the northern New Territories, with hourly rainfall in the district expected to exceed 100 millimetres, causing severe flooding in parts of Sheung Shui and Ta Kwu Ling.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Residents reported flooding at car parks in Tai Ping Estate and Choi Yuen Estate in Sheung Shui, with water reaching calf-deep in some areas. Roads near Sheung Shui Centre were also submerged.

+4

Police received multiple requests for help between 9pm and 10pm from residents trapped in flooded homes in Tong Kung Leng, Tin Kwong Po and Kam Tsin Road. A flooded tunnel was also reported on Choi Yuen Road near Po Shek Wu Estate.

At least three minibus drivers called for help after their vehicles stalled in floodwaters. One minibus with 13 people on board became stranded on Fan Kam Road near Tong Kung Leng around 10pm, with water depth estimated at 0.5 metres. Another minibus stalled on Sha Tau Kok Road near Kam Tsin Tsuen. No injuries were reported.

amber rainstorm flooding Sheung Shui

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Burst pipe floods Jaffe Road in Wan Chai, free motorcycle parking spots submerged
NEWS
26-04-2026 23:48 HKT
Salt water pipe bursts near Tiu Keng Leng MTR station, causing flooding
NEWS
02-03-2026 00:48 HKT
Kwu Tung Station nears topping-out, flood barriers and real-time monitoring enhance safety
NEWS
06-07-2025 17:31 HKT
Electrical short circuit sparks fire at Wan Chai Buddhist hall, thick smoke fills street
NEWS
11 mins ago
Eric Lo, head of global intelligence and strategy at HKUST's Office of Institutional Data and Research, and Gulnoza Ismailova, executive director of the El-Yurt Umidi Foundation. (HKUST)
HKUST, Uzbek foundation join hands to boost education ties
NEWS
1 hour ago
Night Recap - May 20, 2026
NEWS
3 hours ago
Chan Tsz-tat
Customs to remain WCO Asia Pacific vice chair
NEWS
4 hours ago
$127m Wang Fuk Court maintenance fund refund set to begin in June
NEWS
5 hours ago
‘F1 of Sailing’ SailGP to make Hong Kong debut next year
NEWS
5 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after 21 anti-smoking banners slashed at Olympic Station
NEWS
5 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.