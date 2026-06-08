logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Lan Kwai Fong transforms into giant fan zone for 2026 World Cup

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

With the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off this Friday, Hong Kong's premier nightlife district is gearing up to transform into a massive hub for football fans.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Lan Kwai Fong Association announced on Monday the launch of a six-week carnival, partnering with over twenty local restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues to bring the tournament's electric atmosphere to the heart of the city.

Lan Kwai Fong Group Chairman Allan Zeman outlined the district's vision to turn the famous party streets into a giant outdoor stadium.

Large screens will be set up to broadcast the matches live, allowing locals and international visitors to gather and experience the global sporting event together.

Zeman noted that the area's central location and round-the-clock international foot traffic make it the ideal venue for hosting such large-scale sports-related festivities.

The carnival will run from June 11 through the tournament's final match on July 20, covering key thoroughfares including D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, and On Lan Street.

The celebration is divided into two main phases. The initial phase, running until July 17, will feature a series of warm-up activities and special themed photo installations scattered throughout the district.

As the tournament reaches its climax between July 18 and July 20, the final phase will introduce outdoor food and beverage stalls, live street performances, and designated pedestrian areas converted into dedicated fan zones.

The local hospitality sector is highly optimistic about the potential economic boost from the upcoming games.

A general manager of a local bar mentioned that venues are proactively adjusting their operations to align with the match schedules.

This includes opening for early broadcasts, extending operating hours for late-night games, and introducing special promotional packages to draw in crowds.

He projected that the World Cup fever would significantly stimulate the district's nightlife consumption, potentially boosting business revenues by thirty to forty percent compared to regular days.

Numerous other entertainment venues across the area are rolling out similar arrangements to capitalize on the international mega-event.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
NEWS
14 mins ago
(File Photo)
Ex-lawmaker warns new civil service appraisal system lacks teeth for staff on maximum salaries
NEWS
14 mins ago
Tsuen Wan Centre power outage leaves 1,000 households in the dark; restoration expected Tue
NEWS
26 mins ago
Night Recap - June 8, 2026
NEWS
42 mins ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
52 mins ago
Construction worker dies in fatal fall at Tuen Mun Light Public Housing site
NEWS
1 hour ago
Dog-friendly restaurant applications double quota as owners gear up
NEWS
2 hours ago
Greater Bay Area drivers to get expanded HK airport parking options
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
2 hours ago
Jacky Yung Chun-kit (second right)
‘Police duty is 24 hours’: Officer honored for off-duty fire rescue
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
19 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.