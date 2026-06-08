Lan Kwai Fong transforms into giant fan zone for 2026 World Cup

With the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off this Friday, Hong Kong's premier nightlife district is gearing up to transform into a massive hub for football fans.

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The Lan Kwai Fong Association announced on Monday the launch of a six-week carnival, partnering with over twenty local restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues to bring the tournament's electric atmosphere to the heart of the city.

Lan Kwai Fong Group Chairman Allan Zeman outlined the district's vision to turn the famous party streets into a giant outdoor stadium.

Large screens will be set up to broadcast the matches live, allowing locals and international visitors to gather and experience the global sporting event together.

Zeman noted that the area's central location and round-the-clock international foot traffic make it the ideal venue for hosting such large-scale sports-related festivities.

The carnival will run from June 11 through the tournament's final match on July 20, covering key thoroughfares including D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, and On Lan Street.

The celebration is divided into two main phases. The initial phase, running until July 17, will feature a series of warm-up activities and special themed photo installations scattered throughout the district.

As the tournament reaches its climax between July 18 and July 20, the final phase will introduce outdoor food and beverage stalls, live street performances, and designated pedestrian areas converted into dedicated fan zones.

The local hospitality sector is highly optimistic about the potential economic boost from the upcoming games.

A general manager of a local bar mentioned that venues are proactively adjusting their operations to align with the match schedules.

This includes opening for early broadcasts, extending operating hours for late-night games, and introducing special promotional packages to draw in crowds.

He projected that the World Cup fever would significantly stimulate the district's nightlife consumption, potentially boosting business revenues by thirty to forty percent compared to regular days.

Numerous other entertainment venues across the area are rolling out similar arrangements to capitalize on the international mega-event.