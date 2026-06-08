logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

‘Police duty is 24 hours’: Officer honored for off-duty fire rescue

NEWS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Jacky Yung Chun-kit (second right)
Jacky Yung Chun-kit (second right)

Off-duty police officer Jacky Yung Chun-kit has been honored with a Heroic Volunteer Award under the Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2025 for his courageous response to a fire while dining at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O Plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On the evening of December 18, 2024, Yung was having a meal at a restaurant in the mall ahead of his night shift when a fire broke out.

He smelled burning and saw thick smoke filling the mall corridors as panicked diners and shoppers tried to escape.

Yung immediately identified himself as a police officer to restaurant staff and customers, and calmly directed them to evacuate through a rear staircase. He then moved against the flow of people to locate the source of the fire.

Fire shutters had automatically descended, severely reducing visibility in the smoke-filled corridor.

While guiding evacuees, Yung also checked whether anyone had been overcome by smoke. He later traced the blaze to a freezer at a bakery inside the mall, where flames had already reached the ceiling.

He grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and fought the fire single-handedly, despite dense smoke that left him struggling to breathe.

Thanks to his swift intervention, the fire was put out before it could spread further or cause major damage.

Recognition and police spirit

The affected restaurant later sent a thank-you letter to police, praising Yung’s bravery.

Yung received the Heroic Volunteer Award under the Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2025, jointly organized by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Agency for Volunteer Service.

Asked about receiving the award, Yung said he was delighted and deeply encouraged. However, he stressed that he was merely fulfilling the basic duty expected of every police officer, and that the honor reflected the professionalism of the entire force.

He said his ability to make quick risk assessments and sound decisions in emergencies came from the rigorous training provided by the police force.

He said his past experience with the Emergency Unit, where officers often handled incidents involving armed suspects, serious traffic accidents and disasters, had trained him to stay calm and respond quickly even under pressure and in unfamiliar emergency situations.

“Our daily training has already become muscle memory. When an emergency happens, we are able to respond quickly,

“The word ‘Police’ does not cease the moment we take off our uniform — it is a 24-hour, non-stop responsibility,” he said

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong steps up talent drive with Germany hackathon and Paris tour
NEWS
21 mins ago
(File Photo)
Kai Tak Sports Park crowned global 'Venue of the Year' at UK industry awards
NEWS
22 mins ago
(File Photo)
HK doubles southbound driving quota and expands scheme to nine Greater Bay Area cities
NEWS
51 mins ago
(File photo)
Ride-hailing baseline survey set for third quarter, says transport chief
NEWS
54 mins ago
Hong Kong lab designated WHO collaborating center for flu surveillance
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Man remanded in custody over alleged bus indecent assault on female student
NEWS
1 hour ago
86-year-old woman falls to death while cleaning window in Discovery Bay
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
East Dam to trial real-name booking system for holiday crowds
NEWS
2 hours ago
Central Asia expresses strong confidence in HK and eyes deeper cooperation: Algernon Yau
NEWS
4 hours ago
Tai Kok Tsui garage targeted in paint-and-feces revenge attack
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
16 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.