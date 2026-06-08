‘Police duty is 24 hours’: Officer honored for off-duty fire rescue

Off-duty police officer Jacky Yung Chun-kit has been honored with a Heroic Volunteer Award under the Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2025 for his courageous response to a fire while dining at a restaurant in Tseung Kwan O Plaza.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On the evening of December 18, 2024, Yung was having a meal at a restaurant in the mall ahead of his night shift when a fire broke out.

He smelled burning and saw thick smoke filling the mall corridors as panicked diners and shoppers tried to escape.

Yung immediately identified himself as a police officer to restaurant staff and customers, and calmly directed them to evacuate through a rear staircase. He then moved against the flow of people to locate the source of the fire.

Fire shutters had automatically descended, severely reducing visibility in the smoke-filled corridor.

While guiding evacuees, Yung also checked whether anyone had been overcome by smoke. He later traced the blaze to a freezer at a bakery inside the mall, where flames had already reached the ceiling.

He grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and fought the fire single-handedly, despite dense smoke that left him struggling to breathe.

Thanks to his swift intervention, the fire was put out before it could spread further or cause major damage.

Recognition and police spirit

The affected restaurant later sent a thank-you letter to police, praising Yung’s bravery.

Yung received the Heroic Volunteer Award under the Hong Kong Volunteer Award 2025, jointly organized by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Agency for Volunteer Service.

Asked about receiving the award, Yung said he was delighted and deeply encouraged. However, he stressed that he was merely fulfilling the basic duty expected of every police officer, and that the honor reflected the professionalism of the entire force.

He said his ability to make quick risk assessments and sound decisions in emergencies came from the rigorous training provided by the police force.

He said his past experience with the Emergency Unit, where officers often handled incidents involving armed suspects, serious traffic accidents and disasters, had trained him to stay calm and respond quickly even under pressure and in unfamiliar emergency situations.

“Our daily training has already become muscle memory. When an emergency happens, we are able to respond quickly,

“The word ‘Police’ does not cease the moment we take off our uniform — it is a 24-hour, non-stop responsibility,” he said