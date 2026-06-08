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NEWS

Construction worker dies in fatal fall at Tuen Mun Light Public Housing site

NEWS
21 mins ago
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A 33-year-old construction worker died on Monday afternoon after falling from a height at a Light Public Housing construction site in Tuen Mun.

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The fatal industrial accident occurred at 2.25pm at a construction site located on Yan Po Road in Tuen Mun Area 54.

According to the Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims, the deceased worker, surnamed Lam, was performing sealant work on scaffolding outside the 11th floor of a building when he plunged to the ground.

The site manager immediately reported the incident to the authorities after finding the victim unconscious.

Paramedics rushed the severely injured worker to Tuen Mun Hospital, but he was pronounced dead despite emergency resuscitation efforts.

Police have classified the case as an industrial accident and dispatched plainclothes detectives to the site to gather evidence.

The Labour Department also deployed personnel to the scene immediately upon receiving the report and has initiated an investigation into the cause of the fatal fall.

The site is part of the government's Light Public Housing initiative, with the Able-Chun Wo Joint Venture serving as the project's contractor.

Following the tragedy, the Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims sent representatives to the hospital to reach out to the victim's family and provide appropriate support.

The labor rights group has also strongly urged the contractor to step forward and assist the bereaved family in navigating through this difficult period.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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