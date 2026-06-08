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NEWS

Dog-friendly restaurant applications double quota as owners gear up

NEWS
36 mins ago
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Applications for dog-friendly restaurant licenses have surged, with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department receiving over 2,000 submissions by last Friday, more than doubling the set quota of 1,000. The department announced that the first batch of licenses is expected to be issued in mid-June, with approved restaurants able to welcome dogs as early as next month.

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The new policy has sparked significant interest among dog owners, who are driving a boom in related businesses. Tim Chan, founder of pet information platform “Mohi Guide,” reported a 50 percent increase in online searches for pet supplies and a 40 percent jump in pet food queries. 

He noted that searches for pet-friendly restaurants have tripled, and there’s also been a notable uptick in demand for pet strollers, baskets, and leashes.

Chan also revealed that, despite around 1,500 restaurants previously allowing pets in secretly three years ago, only 300 to 400 continue to do so after the government’s stricter enforcement. He hopes the dog-friendly restaurant license quota will be expanded to 3,000 in the next phase following a review.

Restaurant owners have also weighed in. Tam, who manages Uluru — a renowned pet-friendly restaurant operating for seven years — said his business dropped 30 to 40 percent after he was compelled to ban dogs earlier this year due to a complaint. 

Having already submitted a license application, Tam suggested that authorities consider venue size and layout when prioritizing licenses, as smaller restaurants face more challenges in separating canine and human patrons. He also called for a relaxation of the current ban on cooking dog food, arguing it is the same piece of meat and there is no difference whether it is for humans or dogs.

Tam added that his 4,000-square-foot restaurant can host up to 40 dogs and that incidents of dog fights are rare, with staff able to manage any disputes by offering table changes.

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department emphasized that the measure is being rolled out on a small scale to allow society time to adapt and will be reviewed for further improvements based on public feedback.

Dog-friendly

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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