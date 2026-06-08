Greater Bay Area drivers to get expanded HK airport parking options

Hong Kong International Airport will expand its “Park & Fly” service to cover the entire Greater Bay Area from June 15, as the airport steps up support for the expanded Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme.

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A new “Park & Visit” service will also be launched in July to make self-drive visits to Hong Kong more convenient for eligible drivers from the Greater Bay Area.

Major expansion of “Park & Fly” service

The “Park & Fly” service was introduced in November last year, initially covering eligible vehicles, including single-plate cars, from four Guangdong cities — Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Zhuhai and Jiangmen — as well as Macau.

Following the further expansion of the Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme, five more Guangdong cities — Shenzhen, Dongguan, Huizhou, Foshan and Zhaoqing — will be added to the scheme from June 9.

Travelers from these five cities can apply for the “Park & Fly” service. From June 15, approved drivers can travel via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to the automated parking facility near HKIA.

Passengers can then proceed directly to the airport restricted area for boarding without clearing Hong Kong immigration. Eligible passengers may also apply for a refund of the Air Passenger Departure Tax.

New “Park & Visit” service launching in July

To further facilitate Greater Bay Area visitors driving to Hong Kong, HKIA will launch the new “Park & Visit” service on July 16.

Approved vehicles from across the Greater Bay Area will be able to use the service from July 25.

Drivers will travel via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to the automated parking facility. They can then take a shuttle bus to the Hong Kong Port of the bridge, complete immigration procedures and enter the city.

Boosting connectivity and tourism

Airport Authority Hong Kong chief executive Vivian Cheung Kar-fay thanked the central government, the Guangdong provincial government and the Hong Kong SAR government for expanding the Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles scheme, saying the move provides strong support for the airport’s automated parking project.

Cheung said the Airport Authority would continue to leverage the convenience of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to offer diverse multimodal transport services.

“We will continue to leverage the advantages brought by the HZMB to provide diversified intermodal transport services and attract more travellers from the GBA to connect with the world through HKIA.

“At the same time, we aim to facilitate inbound visitors’ access to Airport City SKYTOPIA and its diverse offerings, further advancing the development of Hong Kong’s tourism industry.” Cheung added.