logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm

NEWS
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal at 8.35pM on Monday, marking the first time this year that the highest level rainstorm alert has been triggered. The signal indicates that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally across the territory, with rainfall exceeding 70 millimeters in an hour and expected to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Due to seriously flooded roads and severely inclement weather conditions, members of the public are strongly advised to take shelter in a safe place and remain there.

Citizens should not attempt to travel until the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is no longer in force and overall traffic conditions have improved.

Parents, students, school authorities, and school-bus drivers are urged to closely monitor radio or television announcements regarding school arrangements.

Authorities have warned that the heavy rain will bring flash floods, and flooding is already occurring or expected to occur in local watercourses. The public must stay away from these areas.

Residents living in close proximity to rivers are advised to remain highly alert to changing weather conditions and should consider evacuation immediately if there is a risk of their homes becoming flooded.

The public is requested to tune into radio broadcasts or watch television for the latest updates on traffic conditions and further official announcements regarding the rainstorm.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
HK launches $50m 'AI for All' campaign to benefit 50,000 residents
NEWS
14 mins ago
(File Photo)
Ex-lawmaker warns new civil service appraisal system lacks teeth for staff on maximum salaries
NEWS
14 mins ago
Tsuen Wan Centre power outage leaves 1,000 households in the dark; restoration expected Tue
NEWS
26 mins ago
Night Recap - June 8, 2026
NEWS
42 mins ago
Lan Kwai Fong transforms into giant fan zone for 2026 World Cup
NEWS
1 hour ago
Construction worker dies in fatal fall at Tuen Mun Light Public Housing site
NEWS
1 hour ago
Dog-friendly restaurant applications double quota as owners gear up
NEWS
2 hours ago
Greater Bay Area drivers to get expanded HK airport parking options
NEWS
2 hours ago
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
2 hours ago
Jacky Yung Chun-kit (second right)
‘Police duty is 24 hours’: Officer honored for off-duty fire rescue
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
19 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.