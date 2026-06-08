HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal at 8.35pM on Monday, marking the first time this year that the highest level rainstorm alert has been triggered. The signal indicates that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally across the territory, with rainfall exceeding 70 millimeters in an hour and expected to continue.

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Due to seriously flooded roads and severely inclement weather conditions, members of the public are strongly advised to take shelter in a safe place and remain there.

Citizens should not attempt to travel until the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is no longer in force and overall traffic conditions have improved.

Parents, students, school authorities, and school-bus drivers are urged to closely monitor radio or television announcements regarding school arrangements.

Authorities have warned that the heavy rain will bring flash floods, and flooding is already occurring or expected to occur in local watercourses. The public must stay away from these areas.

Residents living in close proximity to rivers are advised to remain highly alert to changing weather conditions and should consider evacuation immediately if there is a risk of their homes becoming flooded.

The public is requested to tune into radio broadcasts or watch television for the latest updates on traffic conditions and further official announcements regarding the rainstorm.