Morning Recap - June 8, 2026

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(Video) Audi launches off central divider, crashes into seven-seater on Tuen Mun Road, 2 injured

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An Audi lost control on Tuen Mun Road on Sunday night, launching off the central divider and crashing into a seven-seater travelling in the opposite direction, leaving at least two people injured, online footage shows.

Trainee doctor used hospital X-ray on herself, posted on Instagram, facing disciplinary action

A trainee doctor at Caritas Medical Centre used medical equipment without authorisation to X-ray her own knee and posted the images on Instagram, prompting disciplinary action from the Hospital Authority.

Mainland man talked down after sitting on airport departure floor bridge for 3 hours

A middle-aged mainland Chinese man was persuaded to return to safety after sitting on a footbridge at the departure level of Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 1 for more than three hours on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Fuel tanker overturns on Tai Po Road, blocks lanes and leaks oil

A fuel tanker overturned on Tai Po Road in the early hours of Monday, blocking lanes towards the New Territories and causing an oil leak near a petrol station, police said.

(Video) Dashcam shows car mounting pavement in Sham Shui Po, hitting 2 women and fleeing

A private car mounted the pavement in Sham Shui Po on Saturday night, hitting two women and crashing into a telecom shop's metal shutter before the driver fled.

World/China News

Sakurajima volcano erupts, covers Kagoshima in 'grey rain'

Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima prefecture erupted early on Sunday, spewing ash for over an hour and sending smoke up to 1,300 metres, with the ash mixing with rain to create a rare "grey rain" that covered the city in thick mud, authorities said.

River turns milky white in Zhejiang after adhesive raw material leak, authorities say

A river in Ruian, Zhejiang province turned milky white on Sunday morning, with fish surfacing due to a lack of oxygen, after water-based adhesive raw material leaked from a nearby webbing factory, local environmental authorities said.

Heavy rain floods southwest China, red alert issued for mountain torrents

Heavy rain has caused severe flooding in parts of Chongqing, Guizhou and Guangxi, with water levels reaching up to two metres and submerging vehicles, authorities said.

S. Korean president orders probe into local election ballot shortages

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on Sunday for a thorough investigation into a ballot shortage that disrupted recent local elections, saying prosecutors and police would be involved.

Photo: Reuters

Trump: US will work with Iran to destroy its uranium if deal reached

US President Donald Trump said the United States will work with Iran to retrieve and destroy its highly enriched uranium if a deal is reached to end the three-month-old war, or will degrade Iran's military to the point where American forces can handle it themselves.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Nuclear standoff, economic dreams: what the Xi-Kim summit means for N Korea and the world

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to roll out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang today.

Photo: Reuters

Opinion

Can the market keep up with mega IPOs? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

Market conspiracy theories suggest that the S&P 500 must remain supported until SpaceX's initial public offering is completed before any meaningful correction can occur. However, the question is whether this argument truly holds. Besides SpaceX, other major companies that are widely expected to pursue IPOs this year include Anthropic and OpenAI.