Benson Kwok urges HK scouts to become pillars of society

Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung urged local scouts to become vital pillars of Hong Kong and active contributors to the nation during a youth award ceremony on Sunday.

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Speaking at the event, Kwok praised the Scout Association of Hong Kong for aligning its recent initiatives with the community's needs, specifically by cultivating young people into responsible, law-abiding, and active citizens.

Addressing the award-winning scouts directly, Kwok stressed that their honors come with the responsibility of serving as role models for their peers.

He encouraged them to actively promote Chinese traditions and unique Hong Kong culture to the global community during upcoming opportunities to represent the city at local and overseas exchange programs.

Kwok also called on the scouts to firmly uphold their core motto and continue giving back to society through dedicated public service.