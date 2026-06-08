logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Can the market keep up with mega IPOs? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Market conspiracy theories suggest that the S&P 500 must remain supported until SpaceX’s initial public offering is completed before any meaningful correction can occur. However, the question is whether this argument truly holds. Besides SpaceX, other major companies that are widely expected to pursue IPOs this year include Anthropic and OpenAI. Does this imply that the S&P 500 can only decline after all of these companies have successfully gone public?

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is undeniable that Wall Street investment banks are eager to facilitate the IPOs of SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI. As such, they naturally have a strong incentive to maintain a positive market environment. For example, JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon had repeatedly warned about numerous risks facing the US financial markets in recent years. Yet more recently, he has devoted considerable effort to promoting the investment potential of SpaceX to clients while noticeably reducing the frequency and intensity of his market warnings.

However, even if major Wall Street banks are determined to keep the S&P 500 climbing to new highs while disregarding factors such as geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the global energy crisis, inflationary pressures, and the possibility of an artificial intelligence-driven asset bubble, a more fundamental question remains – does the market possess sufficient liquidity to absorb the enormous fundraising requirements of SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI?

The scale of these capital raisings is unprecedented. SpaceX alone is expected to seek approximately US$75 billion (HK$587.6 billion) through its IPO. Market estimates suggest that Anthropic and OpenAI could raise as much as US$80 billion and US$100 billion, respectively. In addition, Alphabet recently announced a major share offering with a potential fundraising size of up to US$84.75 billion. Although Berkshire Hathaway has reportedly agreed to subscribe to US$10 billion of the issuance, Alphabet would still need to secure an additional US$74.75 billion from the broader market.

In other words, if SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI all complete their IPOs this year and Alphabet successfully executes its share offering, these four companies could collectively absorb approximately US$350 billion of market liquidity within roughly six months. To put this figure into perspective, only the world’s 50 largest economies generate annual GDPs exceeding US$350 billion, while the GDPs of more than 140 countries remain below that threshold. This comparison highlights the immense pressure that the fundraising activities of SpaceX, Anthropic, OpenAI, and Alphabet could place on global capital markets.

More importantly, if inflation continues to accelerate, central banks around the world may be forced to tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates in the coming months, further draining liquidity from the financial system. Under such conditions, it is reasonable to question whether the market can genuinely absorb the combined fundraising demands of SpaceX, Anthropic, OpenAI, and Alphabet.

The real issue may not be whether Wall Street can keep the S&P 500 elevated until these companies complete their capital raising activities. Rather, it is entirely possible that the sheer scale of their fundraising requirements could become one of the factors that ultimately weighs on the S&P 500 itself.

Andrew Wong is a veteran independent commentator

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Globalization reaches the bench | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:51 HKT
HKICC set to sharpen cross-border dispute toolkit | Empowering and Connecting Asia and Africa | Nick Chan
INSIGHTS
05-06-2026 04:49 HKT
Umm Kulthum: lady of Arab song and the unfading star of the East | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
04-06-2026 03:55 HKT
An over-century-old HK tradition that endures in Cheung Chau | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
03-06-2026 01:47 HKT
Huawei’s new chip design framework steers past US curbs | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
02-06-2026 01:12 HKT
Liquid gold, coupled with some addictive Cantonese bites | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
02-06-2026 01:09 HKT
The anti-AI rebellion surfacing in America | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
01-06-2026 05:38 HKT
Strait of Hormuz: lifeline under strain as energy crisis deepens | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
01-06-2026 05:31 HKT
The National Flag Raising Ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
Witnessing history, transmission and continuity with the next generation | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong 
INSIGHTS
29-05-2026 05:46 HKT
How OpenAI evolved from Musk’s vision to Altman’s empire | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
28-05-2026 06:30 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
15 hours ago
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
06-06-2026 21:12 HKT
Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births
NEWS
06-06-2026 19:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.