Police launch anti-illegal gambling operation ahead of World Cup

Police have launched Operation CROWBEAK and WINDSHIELD to crack down on illegal gambling activities expected to rise during the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11, while stepping up public education campaigns, particularly targeting young people.

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The force warned that illegal gambling has become increasingly digitalised, with online platforms, social media advertising and virtual currency payments used to evade detection. However, police said they have the capability to track offenders.

During the 2024 European Championship, police arrested 735 people under the operations. During the 2022 World Cup, 1,104 were arrested. Last year, police detected 374 serious gambling offences, arrested 4,482 people, and seized HK$3.08 million in criminal proceeds and HK$1.1 billion in betting records.

Chief Inspector Wong Yu-fai said illegal gambling has become digitalised in three ways: online betting interfaces, use of social media and messaging apps for advertising and contact, and online banking and virtual currency for transactions.

Police are using a four-pronged approach – publicity, education, intelligence and enforcement – to combat illegal gambling. Wong warned that illegal gambling can lead to debt, family breakdown, and exploitation by criminal syndicates who may force offenders to commit crimes such as paint splashing or money laundering.

Senior Inspector Lau Kai-yin stressed that only regulated horse racing, football betting and Mark Six lotteries, along with licensed gambling premises such as mahjong parlours, are legal in Hong Kong. Placing bets with illegal bookmakers carries a maximum penalty of nine months imprisonment and a HK$50,000 fine, while accepting such bets carries up to seven years and a HK$5 million fine.

Lau also warned that young people are particularly vulnerable to online gambling advertisements.