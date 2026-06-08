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(Video) Dashcam shows car mounting pavement in Sham Shui Po, hitting 2 women and fleeing

NEWS
35 mins ago
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A private car mounted the pavement in Sham Shui Po on Saturday night, hitting two women and crashing into a telecom shop's metal shutter before the driver fled the scene, online footage shows.

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The incident occurred around 11.09pm on Fuk Wa Street. The car was turning left into Kweilin Street when it lost control and mounted the pavement at high speed. Two women walking with umbrellas tried to dodge but were hit. The car first struck one woman, then crashed into the shop's metal shutter, trapping another woman between the car and the dented shutter.

A 53-year-old woman surnamed Cheng suffered leg injuries and was taken to Caritas Medical Centre. The other woman was treated at the scene and declined hospitalisation.

The driver fled immediately after the crash. Police had not located him as of Monday morning. The case is being handled by the Kowloon West regional traffic accident investigation team.

Sham Shui Po hit-and-run pavement crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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